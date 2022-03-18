Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Holdings Boosted by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,601 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 1.8% of YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 217.4% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 280.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 27,263 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 186.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $346.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $305.61 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The company has a market capitalization of $338.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $360.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $351.91.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $5,515,580.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.93, for a total transaction of $57,826,525.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 480,490 shares of company stock valued at $181,379,981 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MA shares. UBS Group started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $429.20.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

