Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.77 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) will post $1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.54. Matador Resources posted earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 149.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full year earnings of $7.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.14 to $8.14. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.31 to $7.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Matador Resources.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 35.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share.

MTDR has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Matador Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Matador Resources from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Matador Resources from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Matador Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,872 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,628 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,069 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTDR opened at $52.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.12. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $21.55 and a 12 month high of $57.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 4.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.07%.

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

