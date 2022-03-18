Matthew Dyer Sells 6,478 Shares of Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) Stock

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Rating) insider Matthew Dyer sold 6,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $25,976.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ QSI opened at $4.84 on Friday. Quantum-Si incorporated has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $14.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.78.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QSI. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quantum-Si by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 766,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Quantum-Si by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 9,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.15% of the company’s stock.

Quantum-Si incorporated operates first next-generation protein sequencing platform for healthcare industries. Its ecosystem encompasses to decode the molecules of life, including sample preparation, sequencing, and data analysis. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

