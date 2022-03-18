MaxCyte (LON:MXCT) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $490.79

MaxCyte, Inc. (LON:MXCT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 490.79 ($6.38) and traded as low as GBX 401 ($5.21). MaxCyte shares last traded at GBX 410 ($5.33), with a volume of 70,777 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 21.43 and a quick ratio of 20.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 485.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 738.59. The company has a market capitalization of £414.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.99.

MaxCyte Company Profile (LON:MXCT)

MaxCyte, Inc operates as a cell-based therapies and life sciences company in the United States and internationally. Its transfection systems include MaxCyte STX, a scalable transfection system that uses flow electroporation technology for the engineering of cells for a range of applications; MaxCyte VLX, an instrument for large volume cell-engineering; and MaxCyte GT, a non-viral cell-engineering technology designed for clinical use.

