McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 318 Shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 278.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Neumann Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000.

Shares of NUMV stock opened at $35.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.00. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.05 and a 12-month high of $29.85.

