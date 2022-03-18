McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 182.3% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Ironwood Financial llc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $106.40 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $88.83 and a 52 week high of $116.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.56.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

