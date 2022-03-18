McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.7% of McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,224,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,669,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,856 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,380,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,626,054,000 after acquiring an additional 932,501 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,848,000 after acquiring an additional 458,786 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,566,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,690,444,000 after acquiring an additional 137,441 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,049,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,468,017,000 after acquiring an additional 223,811 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $442.96 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $385.34 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $444.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $453.24.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

