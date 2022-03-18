McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,465,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,979,000 after purchasing an additional 96,915 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,443,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,302,000 after purchasing an additional 86,756 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,775,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,106,000 after purchasing an additional 56,817 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,585,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,549,000 after buying an additional 46,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,331,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,055,000 after buying an additional 75,659 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $74.92 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $69.78 and a 1-year high of $83.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.75.

