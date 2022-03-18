McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Lowered to $280.00 at Oppenheimer

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Oppenheimer from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q1 2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.91 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MCD. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of McDonald’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $279.75.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $237.47 on Monday. McDonald’s has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.08. The stock has a market cap of $176.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.61.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.98%.

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCD. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,918,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $14,185,930,000 after buying an additional 2,294,758 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in McDonald’s by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,973,382 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,911,455,000 after buying an additional 1,033,751 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,846,007 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,435,310,000 after buying an additional 257,679 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in McDonald’s by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,719,844 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,102,443,000 after buying an additional 343,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $2,060,325,000. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

