McNaughton Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,013 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 1.0% of McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,534,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,520 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,497,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,068,000 after acquiring an additional 138,985 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 30,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 16,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,469,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.10. 283,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,932,097. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $107.00 and a 12-month high of $116.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.46 and its 200-day moving average is $113.22.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

