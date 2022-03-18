McNaughton Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,112 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 85,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF makes up about 4.0% of McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $6,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 8,666.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000.
Shares of BATS ICF traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.07. 178,470 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.23 and a 200-day moving average of $69.69. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $88.40 and a 52-week high of $104.37.
iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).
