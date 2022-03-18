Medifast (NYSE:MED) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $14.500-$16.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $15.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.72 billion-$1.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.74 billion.

Shares of MED stock traded up $3.58 on Friday, reaching $184.10. 2,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,351. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $189.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.44. Medifast has a one year low of $161.44 and a one year high of $336.99.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $377.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.79 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 85.40% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medifast will post 15.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Medifast from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Medifast from $349.00 to $341.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

In other news, Director Andrea B. Thomas sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $200,456.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MED. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medifast by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,995,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $418,003,000 after purchasing an additional 139,385 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Medifast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $453,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Medifast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,586,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Medifast by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,972,000 after purchasing an additional 17,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Medifast by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

