MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MediWound from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MediWound presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.19.

MDWD opened at $1.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.85. The firm has a market cap of $52.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.43. MediWound has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $6.22.

MediWound ( NASDAQ:MDWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). MediWound had a negative net margin of 44.58% and a negative return on equity of 332.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that MediWound will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in MediWound during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in MediWound during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in MediWound during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in MediWound during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in MediWound during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

MediWound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

