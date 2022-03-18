MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWDGet Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. MediWound had a negative net margin of 44.58% and a negative return on equity of 332.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:MDWD traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.91. 173,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,750. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.43. MediWound has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $6.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.85.

MDWD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MediWound from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MediWound in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MediWound presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.19.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDWD. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediWound during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in MediWound during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in MediWound during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in MediWound by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 10,271 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in MediWound by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 322,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 35,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

