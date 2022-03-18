Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Minot Wealth Management LLC

Minot Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,671 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,953 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Medtronic by 8.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,000,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,613,745,000 after buying an additional 981,186 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Medtronic by 1.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,597,954 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $198,355,000 after buying an additional 20,078 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 1.1% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 16,054 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Medtronic by 11.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 18,436 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Medtronic from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.45.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.16. The stock had a trading volume of 301,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,173,413. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $98.38 and a 1 year high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.42%.

About Medtronic (Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.