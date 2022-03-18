MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) Shares Gap Up to $14.18

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.18, but opened at $14.76. MeiraGTx shares last traded at $14.91, with a volume of 169 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MeiraGTx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
The firm has a market capitalization of $666.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.45.
MeiraGTx Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGTX)
MeiraGTx Holdings Plc engages in the development of novel gene therapy treatments. It focuses on inherited retinal diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and severe forms of xerostomia. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Ireland, Netherlands, and United Kingdom. Its pipeline includes AAV CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1.
