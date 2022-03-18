MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) Shares Gap Up to $14.18

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.18, but opened at $14.76. MeiraGTx shares last traded at $14.91, with a volume of 169 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MeiraGTx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $666.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new stake in MeiraGTx in the third quarter valued at $38,203,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in MeiraGTx by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,863,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,969,000 after buying an additional 738,054 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MeiraGTx by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,355,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,168,000 after buying an additional 39,900 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MeiraGTx in the fourth quarter valued at $18,500,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in MeiraGTx by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 507,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after buying an additional 86,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

MeiraGTx Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGTX)

MeiraGTx Holdings Plc engages in the development of novel gene therapy treatments. It focuses on inherited retinal diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and severe forms of xerostomia. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Ireland, Netherlands, and United Kingdom. Its pipeline includes AAV CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1.

