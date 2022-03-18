MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MeiraGTx Holdings plc focuses on operating as a holding company for MeiraGTx Limited which operates as a clinical stage gene therapy company. It develops novel gene therapy treatments for inherited and acquired disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of AAV-CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1 which are in clinical stage. MeiraGTx Holdings plc is based in New York. “

Shares of MGTX stock opened at $14.18 on Wednesday. MeiraGTx has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.19 and a 200-day moving average of $16.45.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new position in shares of MeiraGTx in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,203,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,863,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,969,000 after buying an additional 738,054 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,355,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,168,000 after buying an additional 39,900 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MeiraGTx in the 4th quarter valued at $18,500,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 507,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after buying an additional 86,773 shares during the period. 61.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MeiraGTx Holdings Plc engages in the development of novel gene therapy treatments. It focuses on inherited retinal diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and severe forms of xerostomia. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Ireland, Netherlands, and United Kingdom. Its pipeline includes AAV CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1.

