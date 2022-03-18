Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $184.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.74 million.

NYSE:MCG traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.59. The stock had a trading volume of 62,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,125. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.78 and its 200 day moving average is $11.05. Membership Collective Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.96 and a fifty-two week high of $14.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

In other Membership Collective Group news, COO Martin Kuczmarski sold 18,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $170,352.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Humera Afzal sold 9,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total value of $86,193.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, CNA Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group in the third quarter valued at $352,000. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on MCG shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Membership Collective Group from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Membership Collective Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Membership Collective Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Membership Collective Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Membership Collective Group from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Membership Collective Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.07.

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

