MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Stock Position Reduced by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC cut its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MercadoLibre news, CAO Marcelo Melamud acquired 55 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $881.82 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP La Serna Juan Martin De acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $939.00 per share, with a total value of $93,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 205 shares of company stock valued at $188,950. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,675.00 to $1,685.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,757.00.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,149.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 679.94 and a beta of 1.52. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $858.99 and a one year high of $1,970.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,052.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,351.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 31.09%. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

