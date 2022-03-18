Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

MRCY has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Mercury Systems in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Mercury Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.90.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.80. 1,406,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 4.33. Mercury Systems has a 52-week low of $44.44 and a 52-week high of $79.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 156.67, a P/E/G ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.94.

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $220.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Mercury Systems’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRCY. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 15.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Mercury Systems by 81,376.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 10,579 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Mercury Systems by 14.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 96,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,363,000 after buying an additional 12,169 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Mercury Systems by 1.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 411,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,248,000 after buying an additional 4,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Mercury Systems by 17.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mercury Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.