Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MACK opened at $6.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.61 and a 200-day moving average of $4.81. The company has a market capitalization of $88.64 million, a PE ratio of -36.72 and a beta of 1.75. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $7.97.

Get Merrimack Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, insider Gary L. Crocker acquired 7,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.33 per share, for a total transaction of $30,764.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Noah G. Levy acquired 14,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.83 per share, with a total value of $56,220.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 99,899 shares of company stock valued at $458,604 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 212,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Yakira Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 12,816 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 63.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 341,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 132,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

About Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.