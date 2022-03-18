Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:MACK opened at $6.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.61 and a 200-day moving average of $4.81. The company has a market capitalization of $88.64 million, a PE ratio of -36.72 and a beta of 1.75. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $7.97.
In related news, insider Gary L. Crocker acquired 7,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.33 per share, for a total transaction of $30,764.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Noah G. Levy acquired 14,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.83 per share, with a total value of $56,220.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 99,899 shares of company stock valued at $458,604 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.
About Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
