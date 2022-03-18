Michael L. Berger Sells 7,240 Shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Stock

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) insider Michael L. Berger sold 7,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $230,232.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Air Transport Services Group stock opened at $32.05 on Friday. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.42 and a 52-week high of $32.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.41 and its 200 day moving average is $27.34. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.52.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $482.37 million for the quarter. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 11.57%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ATSG shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.86.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 9,486,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,835,000 after purchasing an additional 750,442 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Air Transport Services Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,023,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,213,000 after acquiring an additional 75,298 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,553,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,010,000 after acquiring an additional 59,975 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,604,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,134,000 after purchasing an additional 175,991 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,406,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,292,000 after purchasing an additional 19,161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

About Air Transport Services Group (Get Rating)

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.