Michael P. Lyons Sells 5,500 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Stock

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total value of $1,004,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $193.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $203.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.86. The company has a market cap of $80.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.44 and a twelve month high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 28.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 39.40%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.21.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

