Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Shares Gap Down to $5.19

Shares of Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.19, but opened at $5.06. Micro Focus International shares last traded at $5.06, with a volume of 5,498 shares changing hands.

MFGP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Investec raised Micro Focus International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.203 per share. This represents a yield of 4.1%. This is a positive change from Micro Focus International’s previous annual dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Micro Focus International during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Micro Focus International by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 486,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 63,022 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 35,714.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International during the fourth quarter worth $2,050,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. 19.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micro Focus International Company Profile (NYSE:MFGP)

Micro Focus International Plc engages in the management of mature infrastructure software assets to organizations leverage value from their investments in IT infrastructure and business applications. It operates through the following segments: Micro Focus Product Portfolio and SUSE Product Portfolio.

