Midnight Sun Mining (CVE:MMA) Shares Down 16%

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (CVE:MMA – Get Rating) shares traded down 16% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. 161,544 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 388% from the average session volume of 33,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 29.21 and a current ratio of 40.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.73 million and a P/E ratio of -26.25.

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. engages in the acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties in Africa. The company primarily explores for copper, cobalt, and gold deposits. It has 60% interest in the Solwezi licenses covering an area of approximately 506 square kilometers in the Zambian Copperbelt located in northwest of Lusaka, Zambia.

