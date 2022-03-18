MiL.k Hits 24-Hour Volume of $7.37 Million (MLK)

MiL.k (MLK) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. MiL.k has a total market capitalization of $64.39 million and $7.37 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MiL.k coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001970 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, MiL.k has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MiL.k alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00045365 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,944.69 or 0.07043299 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,793.25 or 0.99963777 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 67.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00033397 BTC.

MiL.k Coin Profile

MiL.k launched on February 20th, 2020. MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,160,812 coins. The official website for MiL.k is milkalliance.io . MiL.k’s official message board is medium.com/milk-official-blog . MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it. There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users. “

Buying and Selling MiL.k

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiL.k directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MiL.k should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MiL.k using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MiL.k Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MiL.k and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.