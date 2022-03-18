Minot Wealth Management LLC Has $788,000 Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 29,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its position in Crown Castle International by 25.3% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 142,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,611,000 after purchasing an additional 28,709 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 575.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 11,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 9,505 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in Crown Castle International by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 678,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,672,000 after acquiring an additional 17,148 shares during the period. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at $1,699,000. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $162.30 per share, with a total value of $324,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CCI traded down $1.29 on Friday, reaching $175.63. 49,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,100,513. The firm has a market cap of $75.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.85. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $157.16 and a 52 week high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 13.46%. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 220.23%.

CCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $226.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.46.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

