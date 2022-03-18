Minot Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 482 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its stake in BlackRock by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 626 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $939.50.

BLK traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $738.78. 11,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market cap of $112.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.22. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $660.15 and a 12 month high of $973.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $778.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $863.67.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.16 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 30.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.09%.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.