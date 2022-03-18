Minot Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.43.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.64. The company had a trading volume of 430,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,439,313. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.79 and a 12-month high of $93.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.64 and its 200-day moving average is $83.28. The company has a market capitalization of $162.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.38.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.92%.

In other news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney acquired 2,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.62 per share, with a total value of $147,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa acquired 7,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.83 per share, with a total value of $502,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

