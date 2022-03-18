Minot Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 162.5% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 67.1% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

In other Bank of America news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BAC stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $42.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,930,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,178,688. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $36.51 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.83. The stock has a market cap of $344.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.40.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 23.60%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

