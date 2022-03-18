Minot Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Minot Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $3,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,281,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the third quarter worth about $222,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the third quarter worth about $603,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 68,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,013,000 after purchasing an additional 6,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 51,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

In other news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 1,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $34,279.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $69,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IIPR shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.43.

Shares of IIPR stock traded up $4.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $204.32. 9,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,379. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.81 and a 1 year high of $288.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $192.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.08. The company has a current ratio of 52.60, a quick ratio of 52.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 44.57 and a beta of 1.63.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $58.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.92 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 55.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.58%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.