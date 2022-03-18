Mithril Price Reaches $0.0314 (MITH)

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. One Mithril coin can now be bought for $0.0314 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mithril has traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar. Mithril has a total market cap of $31.42 million and approximately $11.20 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00010389 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.40 or 0.00219541 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000300 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000175 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Mithril Coin Profile

Mithril is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mithril’s official website is mith.io . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Mithril

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars.

