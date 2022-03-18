MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

MIXT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded MiX Telematics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on MiX Telematics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

MIXT stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.14. The company has a market cap of $290.90 million, a PE ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 0.92. MiX Telematics has a twelve month low of $10.49 and a twelve month high of $16.79.

In related news, CAO Paul M. Dell sold 123,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total value of $60,546.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ian Jacobs acquired 1,207,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.46 per share, with a total value of $555,565.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 2,813,125 shares of company stock worth $1,308,882 over the last three months. 23.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIXT. Meros Investment Management LP bought a new position in MiX Telematics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,312,000. Edenbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,634,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,611,000 after acquiring an additional 174,343 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,168,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,388,000 after acquiring an additional 95,400 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics during the 2nd quarter valued at $629,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 32,171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

