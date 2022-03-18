Mizuho Lowers Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) Price Target to $6.00

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Mizuho from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 109.06% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of XERS stock opened at $2.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $190.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.36 and its 200 day moving average is $2.36. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $4.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XERS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.21). Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 382.91% and a negative net margin of 267.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 11,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $27,171.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 355.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 9,113 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Veery Capital LLC bought a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 46.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a holding company. It offers a novel formulation technology to bring ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectable to patients to remove many associated treatment burdens. The company was founded on May 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

