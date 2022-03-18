Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 5th.

Shares of MBT stock opened at $5.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.99, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.56. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 52 week low of $5.34 and a 52 week high of $10.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 27,207 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 37,819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 5,424 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,848,697 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $173,697,000 after acquiring an additional 640,814 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,746,151 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $21,831,000 after acquiring an additional 29,694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.53% of the company’s stock.

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

