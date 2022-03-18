Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 5th.
Shares of MBT stock opened at $5.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.99, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.56. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 52 week low of $5.34 and a 52 week high of $10.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.20.
Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company Profile (Get Rating)
Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (MBT)
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
Receive News & Ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.