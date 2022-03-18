Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the February 13th total of 1,220,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 686,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $145.15. The stock had a trading volume of 681,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,318. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mohawk Industries has a 1 year low of $121.04 and a 1 year high of $231.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.54.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.93%. Mohawk Industries’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $202.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.50.

In other news, COO Chistopher Wellborn acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $135.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total transaction of $73,248.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

