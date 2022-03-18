Monarch Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 800 Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.1% during the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% during the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 1,928 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.4% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,419 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $263.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $248.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.40. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $195.68 and a 1-year high of $270.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.44%.

Union Pacific announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Cowen boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.33.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

