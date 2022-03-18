Monarch Capital Management Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 761.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

NUE stock opened at $134.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.14. The stock has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $66.92 and a 1 year high of $140.78.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.83 by $0.14. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 97.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 18.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 8.55%.

NUE has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.08.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

