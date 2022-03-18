Monarch Capital Management Inc. Sells 291 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,714 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises approximately 1.5% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $264.00 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $227.84 and a twelve month high of $281.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.42. The company has a market capitalization of $99.67 billion, a PE ratio of 50.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 53.36%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.09.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

