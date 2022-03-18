Moneta Porcupine Mines (TSE:ME) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.91

Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc. (TSE:ME – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.91 and traded as high as C$2.31. Moneta Porcupine Mines shares last traded at C$2.31, with a volume of 71,919 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$224.38 million and a P/E ratio of -14.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.00.
Moneta Porcupine Mines Company Profile (TSE:ME)
