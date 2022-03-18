Money Design Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 475,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 63,692 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 4.4% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.31% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $54,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEF. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 540.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IEF traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.08. The stock had a trading volume of 413,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,692,406. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.01. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $108.25 and a 52 week high of $118.63.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

