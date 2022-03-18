Money Design Co. Ltd. Decreases Position in iShares Global Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP)

Money Design Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of iShares Global Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned 0.97% of iShares Global Telecom ETF worth $2,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Telecom ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in iShares Global Telecom ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in iShares Global Telecom ETF by 164.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Global Telecom ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Telecom ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 39,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Telecom ETF alerts:

IXP stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.49. 25 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,251. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.92 and a 200-day moving average of $81.95. iShares Global Telecom ETF has a 52-week low of $68.27 and a 52-week high of $91.21.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Telecom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Telecom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.