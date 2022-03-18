Money Design Co. Ltd. Has $20.24 Million Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 110.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 954,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 501,080 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF comprises about 1.6% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned 0.37% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $20,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 83.0% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 234.2% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at $48,000.

Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,093,403. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $17.20 and a one year high of $25.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.45.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

