Money Design Co. Ltd. Has $25.78 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Money Design Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,427,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,771 shares during the period. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust comprises 2.1% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.60% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $25,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLDM. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $468,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1,073.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,857,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699,155 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,034,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,444,000 after purchasing an additional 204,974 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 179,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 521,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,112,000 after purchasing an additional 51,449 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GLDM traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $38.30. The company had a trading volume of 73,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,701,021. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.42. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52 week low of $33.46 and a 52 week high of $41.14.

