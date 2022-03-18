Money Design Co. Ltd. Raises Position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Get Rating) by 1,112.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,991 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned 1.10% of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF worth $11,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KXI. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 1,075.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,126,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,930 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 160.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,528,000 after purchasing an additional 226,835 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 311.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 275,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,501,000 after purchasing an additional 208,313 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,169,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,740,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,403,000 after purchasing an additional 61,451 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KXI traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.77. 39,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,926. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.21. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $56.74 and a 12 month high of $65.43.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

