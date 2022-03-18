Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Purchased by Newfound Research LLC

Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 33,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 29,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 476.7% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $78.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.29. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $71.78 and a twelve month high of $99.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.15.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MNST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.92.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

