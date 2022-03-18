Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Montauk Renewables had a negative return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 5.88%.
Shares of NASDAQ MNTK traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.41. The company had a trading volume of 192,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,907. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Montauk Renewables has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $14.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Montauk Renewables from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.
About Montauk Renewables (Get Rating)
Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Montauk Renewables (MNTK)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Montauk Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montauk Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.