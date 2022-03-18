Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Montauk Renewables had a negative return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 5.88%.

Shares of NASDAQ MNTK traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.41. The company had a trading volume of 192,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,907. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Montauk Renewables has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $14.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Montauk Renewables from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Montauk Renewables by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 596,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,110,000 after purchasing an additional 151,680 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Montauk Renewables by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 6,602 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Montauk Renewables by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Montauk Renewables by 200.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 582,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after purchasing an additional 388,961 shares during the period. 4.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

