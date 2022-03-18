Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It involved in developing a portfolio of novel small molecule precision medicines which employ the body’s natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc. is based in BOSTON. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an equal weight rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monte Rosa Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.40.

Shares of NASDAQ GLUE opened at $13.56 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.85 and a 200 day moving average of $20.18. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $45.56.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 206.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Piper Sandler & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. 72.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

