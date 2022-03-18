Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Holdings Raised by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 50.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 177.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 38.1% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter valued at $50,000. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total transaction of $21,802,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total value of $18,137,743.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.18.

MSI opened at $230.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $230.24 and a 200-day moving average of $242.83. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $178.82 and a 52-week high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 542.03% and a net margin of 15.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.13%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

