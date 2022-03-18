Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

NDAQ has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $252.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Argus raised shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $218.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.67.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $176.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90. Nasdaq has a one year low of $142.87 and a one year high of $214.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.82.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.46 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 19.78%. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Nasdaq will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total transaction of $167,247.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $1,228,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.7% in the third quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 10.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 5.2% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 25,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nasdaq (Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

